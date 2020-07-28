Patrick Mahomes Becomes Part-Owner of Kansas City Royals

✖

Things continue to get better for Patrick Mahomes. After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl win back in February and getting a record-breaking contract extension, Mahomes is now an owner of a sports franchise. On Tuesday, the Kansas City Royals announced Mahomes is the newest member of the ownership group.

"We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of the franchise," Royals chairman and CEO, and principal owner John Sherman said in a statement. "Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field. Sherman also noted that Mahomes is no stranger to the team as he would spend time in the clubhouse as a kid since his dad played 11 seasons in Major League Baseball. "Consistent with the entirety of our ownership group, he has a deep commitment to Kansas City and a real passion for the game of baseball - dating back to his childhood," Sherman added.

"I'm honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals," Mahomes said in a statement. I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do." Mahomes signed a 10-year extension with the Chiefs, in which he can earn up to $503 million. In a strange way, being an owner of an MLB team was the next step for Mahomes since he can't do too many physical activities.

"I still don't think I'm allowed to play basketball," Mahomes said, in an interview with 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City earlier this month. "I'm sure baseball is not going to be allowed as well. I know there's a lot of them. They have like everything from jet skiing too, I don't know what all the things are. I read a lot of them. It's pretty much every physical activity you could possibly do."

Mahomes is the part-owner of a Royals team that have been struggling in the last few seasons. The Royals won the World Series in 2015 after losing the 2014 World Series to the San Francisco Giants. In 2018 and 2019 the Royals only won 58 and 59 games, respectively.