Patrick Mahomes Fiancee Brittany Matthews Hits Back at Maternity Photo Trolls

✖

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancee Brittany Matthews recently took part in a very regal maternity photoshoot. Many people proclaimed that the photos were incredible, but some trolls opted to criticize Matthews and her dress. She has since fired back with some strong comments on social media.

According to E! Online, Matthews took to Instagram Stories to show off some of the critical comments she received. One asked who had dressed Matthews for the photoshoot. Another called the dress an abomination while saying that it didn't make her look skinny. There were other critical comments that drew Matthews' ire and prompted a response on social media.

"Well, ladies, not trying to look 'skinny' in my maternity pics, I'm very pregnant and not trying to make myself not look pregnant," Matthews wrote in her Instagram Stories. She also fired back with some strong comments toward those being critical. "Women being hateful to other women on social media seriously needs to stop! If you have nothing nice to say, THEN STFU."

In addition to firing back at the trolls that took issue with her maternity photos, Matthews also expressed gratitude for some of her followers on social media. "Shoutout to all my amazing, sweet and supportive followers on here that always go to war with the hateful & awful people on my post! You guys are just the best!" she wrote.

The photos that sparked the critical comments featured Mahomes dressed in a suit and sitting behind Matthews. She wore an extravagant dusty-colored gown that gracefully draped on the floor. The two beamed for the camera while Mahomes lovingly placed his hand on Matthews' stomach. "My King [king emoji][queen emoji]," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

The maternity photoshoot is only the latest example of Matthews dealing with criticism from social media users. She has done so throughout her pregnancy. Specifically, many people have made comments about her working out while showing off a baby bump. Some were supportive and said that the baby would come out of the womb with a six-pack. Others expressed displeasure at the fitness routine.

Matthews saw the criticism from people on social media and had to fire back. She posted a message on Twitter in October and said: "truly had no idea how many people actually think working out during pregnancy is not good….my oh my. Do your research peeps, there’s lots of new info out."