Steelers’ Chase Claypool Blasts Browns After Playoffs Loss, Says They Will ‘Get Clapped’ by Chiefs

The Cleveland Browns took down the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs this past weekend 49-38. And while the Steelers were humbled by their AFC North rival, one player thinks the Browns won’t get far in the playoffs. Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool took to TikTok Live on Monday and reacted to the team’s loss while taking a major shot to the Browns.

“Bad loss, but the Browns are going to get clapped next week,” Claypool said in the video. “So, it’s all good.” Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki responded to Claypool’s comments on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland by saying they aren’t worried about what he has to say.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter)

“It’s really just funny,” Takitaki said, as Pro Football Talk reported. “He’s salty with the loss. You can hear it in his voice. We don’t really dwell, put too much time about it. Obviously, we got the win, so we got the last laugh … leave it at that.” Before the game, Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said “the Browns is the Browns,” which gave the Browns extra motivation to earn their first playoff win since the 1994 season. They also handed the Steelers their fifth loss of the year after starting the season 11-0.

On Sunday, the Browns take on the Kansas City Chiefs who are the defending champions. The Browns know they come into the game as a heavy underdog, but it was the same situation when they took on the Steelers this past weekend.

“We have been the underdogs since the beginning of the season,” defensive end Myles Garrett said on the team’s official website. “Nobody thought that we would have a winning record. Nobody thought that we were going to get to the playoffs. Nobody thought that we were going to do anything in the playoffs. We just have to keep on proving people wrong.”

What made the Browns’ win on Sunday night more incredible is they didn’t have their head coach, Kevin Stefanski, as he tested positive for COVID-19. They were also down a few key players, including Pro Bowl offensive lineman Joe Bitonio and cornerback Denzel Ward. As good as the Chiefs are, they know they are going to have their hands full against the Browns.