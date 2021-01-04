Bills Call out Chiefs Fan Over 'Unique' Tattoo Wager

✖

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 56-26 on Sunday, reaching 13 wins on the season. Following the blowout victory, the team's social media team showed that it doesn't forget slights or bold claims. Specifically, Bills Twitter called out a fan of the Chiefs that had previously promised to get a tattoo if the team won a certain number of games.

"If the Bills win 13 games I’ll tattoo 'Bills Mafia' on both of my a— cheeks," one Twitter user declared in June 2020. The team saw this message and then bided its time. Once the Bills defeated the Dolphins and achieved a 13-win season, the team's Twitter account retweeted the "tattoo wager" and wrote, "So..." To their credit, the outspoken Chiefs fans responded to the victory and said that it was time to "man the f— up."

Interestingly enough, this entire tattoo wager started over the summer due to the claims of a radio host named Adam Schein. He proclaimed that the Bills would find considerable success during the 2020 season, to the point that the organization would win 11-13 games, as well as a home playoff game. Schein also said that quarterback Josh Allen would be a dark horse MVP candidate.

The radio host made this prediction on Twitter, prompting a multitude of responses from fans and critics alike. Many disagreed with Schein and said that the Bills would not find success. Although only the Chiefs fan went so far as to make a wager involving their skin.

The Bills were one of the NFL's best teams in 2020 and easily won several prominent games. Allen led a talented offense highlighted by new wide receiver Stefon Diggs and turned in a career year. He registered his first 4,000-yard season, threw a career-high 37 touchdowns, rushed for another eight scores and even caught a touchdown pass. Allen earned his first Pro Bowl nomination with his strong play and helped the Bills secure the AFC East title.

Now that the regular season is over, the Bills will prepare to host the Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. They will enter the weekend as heavy favorites due to a dominant regular season, but the entire team will have to perform at a high level in order to remain in the hunt for a Super Bowl berth. Of course, the postseason is less of a priority for some fans. Many just want to know if the Chiefs fan will follow through and get the words "Bills Mafia" tattooed on them.