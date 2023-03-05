Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Accused of Forcing Himself on Waitress

Patrick Mahomes is still likely riding high from his Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles a few weeks back. But that doesn't mean everything is peachy for the Kansas City Chiefs star, or more specifically his brother.

According to US Weekly, Jackson Mahomes is under investigation for sexual assault after allegedly "forcibly" kissing a restaurant owner and shoving a waiter before leaving. The Kansas City Star adds that Mahomes was dining at the restaurant owned by Aspen Vaughn in Overland Park, Kansas on Feb. 25 when the alleged incident happened.

🚨WARNING🚨VIDEO of Jackson Mahomes allegedly forcing a kiss on a woman at her own restaurant:



She said: “He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he did it two more times”

pic.twitter.com/khGaHt91up — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 5, 2023

"I was going into our office downstairs where the employees are in the employee area, and he's downstairs for I don't know what reason," the waiter involved in the incident told the Kansas City Star. "And I'm trying to get to the office, and he's like, pushing me out ... And he's like, 'No, get out, get out.'"

Vaughn added that reportedly smelled marijuana from the room where Mahomes was seated with his friends, and that she got involved after the physical stuff started happening. That's when the alleged unwarranted touching happened.

"He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I'm telling him, pushing him off saying, 'What are you doing?'" She claimed. "And then he proceeded to do it two more times, where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help, because he's big and massive."

Vaughn said she was in shock by the alleged incident, with the owner noting Mahomes' age and his alleged words at the time. "It's disgusting. Like you're a child, and he was trying to say, 'We should be a power couple,' and I'm like, 'Clearly you're out of your mind right now.'"

Jackson Mahomes' lawyer released a statement claiming they had evidence that refuted the claims of the restaurant owner and defended the young client. "Jackson has done nothing wrong. Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson's accuser, including the statements of several witnesses," Brandon Davies told the Kansas City Star. "We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter."

Video of the alleged incident soon landed online, with TMZ running it immediately. The clip reportedly shows Mahomes grabbing Vaughn and leaning in to kiss her.