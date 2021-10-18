Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Gets Backlash for Dancing on Slain Sean Taylor’s Jersey Logo

Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson is taking heat for his latest social media post. The younger Mahomes recently shared a video of himself dancing before the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team game on Sunday. What got fans bothered with the post is Jackson was dancing on the jersey number logo of late Washington legend Sean Taylor.

Jackson went to Twitter to issue an apology. “I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family.” Washington honored Taylor by retiring his jersey number, making him the third player in franchise history to receive the honor. He was killed in 2007 by intruders who entered his home in Miami.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I came into the NFL the same year as Sean Taylor and immediately his athletic ability, resilience, grit, and relentless work ethic set him apart. I and many others looked to him as a role model,” Jason Wright, Washington Football Team President said in a press release before the game. “The fact that he was tragically taken so early hurt our player community, but also our fans, coaches, and staff. We will continue to remember him and hold him up as an example of professionalism and excellence, and we will all strive to mirror his excellence in our own ways.” Here’s a look at fans taking aim at Jackson for his actions.

The Video

Jackson Mahomes doing a TikTok dance on Sean Taylor’s memorial logo pic.twitter.com/PI5pzwS8c8 — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) October 17, 2021

One person wrote: “It was clearly roped off, its just disrespectful,Patrick should leave him at home from now on. No reason for him to be on the field anyway.”

A Plan?

Broke: people saying Jackson Mahomes was wrong to do a tik tok on Sean Taylor’s number



Woke: realizing Dan Snyder paid Jackson Mahomes to do this to make him the bad guy to distract from what evereyones saying about the WFT emails pic.twitter.com/kSXT3384YU — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) October 18, 2021

Another person wrote: “People like to make fun of Rodgers for his family not talking to him but I bet Mahomes is jealous of that right now.”

More Apologies

For me to even acknowledge Jackson Mahomes he must've done something irredeemably stupid like dancing on the memorial of a beloved player who died prematurely while his family was in attendance on the day they retired his number. I need apologies stat & not just from him. pic.twitter.com/Hw8b2RBVWX — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) October 18, 2021

One person said: “The entire number retiring this was a publicity stunt.The WFT using Sean Taylor to distract everyone from the shitshow of a franchise was far more disrespectful than anything Jackson Mahomes did….and I can’t stand the kid.”

Blaming the Team

I can't believe I'm commenting on this:



– Jackson Mahomes shouldn't be dancing on Sean Taylor's number. Bad look.



– However, he didn't step over a rope to get on that number. From what I've seen, Washington designated that area for people to be pregame. Blame the team for that. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) October 18, 2021

One fan wrote: “I can’t help but think this deal is overlooking how bad of a look it was for WFT to announce this big day, like 4 days ago. Just gross PR move for a guy who deserved better.”

Washington Fan Response

https://twitter.com/FrostedBlakes34/status/1449923846157574145?s=20

One fan asked Jackson, “So you “accidentally” stood somewhere you were “directed” to stand in? On the day they retired this man’s number? With a chain roping off a perfect square around the number?”

More Important

Jackson Mahomes thought a TikTok Dance was more important than this: pic.twitter.com/9JsvxjerJo — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) October 18, 2021

One person wrote: “At some point the Chiefs would be wise to make you sit in the stands with the rest of the fans… There’s no way you didn’t know where you were at, it was plain as day, as a Giants fan, I’m not a fan of Washington, but I respect the heck out of the late Sean Taylor.”

Just Bad

“Jackson Mahomes was seen dancing on Sean Taylor’s painted 21 on the day of his jersey retirement” may actually be the worst sentence of all time — jxke. 🧸 (@cantguardjake) October 17, 2021

And this fan said: “As much as I don’t wanna admit this as a die-hard Washington fan he is correct. Fields have chained-off areas next to the tram benches for family. It was Travis Kelce’s gf, Mahomes’s brother and wife. I was sitting behind Washington’s VIP area but this happened on Chiefs side.”