Super Bowl Performer Replaced After Dropping Out Due to Family Emergency

After Grammy-winning DJ Tiësto was forced to drop out of his Super Bowl performance slot due to a family emergency, Kaskade will be taking his place as the first in-game DJ. Kaskade and the NFL announced the news Thursday night on Instagram, with the DJ calling the opportunity "mind-blowing" in a statement.

"As a kid who grew up in Chicago watching the Super Bowl every year with my family this chance to actually be part of it is absolutely mind-blowing," Kaskade began, turning his attention next to the Super Bowl LVIII home. "Las Vegas has been my second home for the past decade, as an architect of creating a landscape that includes House and Dance Music residencies as part of its destination." He concluded, "To be able to be the first Electronic Musician to be part of the full game experience of the Super Bowl held in Las Vegas seems like coming home, and I'm beyond excited to represent my community."

Tiësto had announced earlier in the day, "A personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning," noting that while "it was a tough decision to miss the game," "family always comes first." In the announcement, Tiësto wrote that he and his team "have been preparing something truly special for months," thanking the NFL for their collaboration and adding that he was "looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future."

Tiësto was first announced as the Super Bowl DJ in January, tasked with playing a set at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium during the players' warm-up and featured breaks within the game. Previous DJ pre-game performers include DJ Khaled, Zedd and DJ Snake. "I'm excited to be a part of the Super Bowl LVIII!" Tiësto said at the time. "And it's even more incredible that it's in my favorite place – Las Vegas. Thank you to the NFL for having me. I cannot wait to party with you all at the big game!"

As the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers during Sunday's big game, Usher will take to the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage as the headliner. Also performing during the pre-game festivities will be Reba McEntire, who will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner," Post Malone, who will perform "America the Beautiful," and Andra Day with "Lift Every Voice and Sing."