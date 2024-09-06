Taylor Swift's Rumored Feud With Brittany Mahomes Ramps up at Kansas City Chiefs Opener

Do Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have bad blood? Swift, 34, and Mahomes, 29, added fuel to the fire of feud rumors while cheering on their significant others at the Kansas City Chiefs opener on Thursday, Sept. 5, sitting separately amid Mahomes' alleged support of former President Donald Trump.

Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Brittany, who is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, were close friends last season. The two were often photographed hugging and cheering on the Chiefs side by side in the same suite or hanging out without their men outside of the stadium. In Thursday's opener, however, the two celebrated from separate suites.

(Photo: Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes cozy up during the 2023 NFL season. - Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Most recently Patrick and Brittany celebrated Blake Lively's birthday with Swift at the "Bad Blood" artist's Rhode Island compound. The Mahomeses and their children were photographed arriving at Swift's house at the time alongside celebs including Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid. Just a few days after Lively's birthday party, however, Brittany made headlines for "liking" a pro-Trump Instagram post.

The post Brittany was captured liking was a graphic of the GOP's 2024 presidential platform, which included promises to "carry out the largest deportation operation in American history" and "cut federal funding for any school pushing Critical Race Theory, Radical Gender Ideology."

(Photo: Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes cheer on the Chiefs during the 2023 NFL season. - David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Amid backlash from her followers, Brittany appeared to "unlike" the post before taking to her Instagram Story to call out her "haters" on Aug. 23. "I mean honestly," she wrote at the time. "To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood." She continued, "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."

A few days later, she seemingly doubled down with an X (formerly Twitter) post from Christian Blogger Shane Pruitt that read, "Contrary to the tone of the world today...You can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind." Brittany added "Read that again!" to her Story.

Swift has not publicly endorsed a presidential candidate ahead of November's election, but previously criticized Trump and supported the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris ticket in 2020.