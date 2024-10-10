Brittany Mahomes Wears Classic Britney Spears Look at Chiefs Game

Brittany Mahomes just “did it again.” The fashion-forward mom-of-two recently revealed that she took in a Kansas City Chiefs game — supporting her quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes — while donning an outfit that seems to pay homage to Britney Spears’ classic look from her “Oops!… I Did It Again” music video.

Taking to Instagram, Brittany showed off her outfit of matching red leather pants and jacket — in Chiefs red, of course — adding black heels and a black purse as she flashed a big smile for the camera. “Monday night,” she captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji. Click here to see the look!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are high school sweethearts who’ve been together for many years. He proposed to her on September 1, 2020, in a suite in Arrowhead Stadium, the same day he received his Super Bowl LIV championship ring.

The couple married on March 12, 2022, and share two kids: daughter Sterling Skye and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III. Brittany is currently pregnant with their third child.

Brittany briefly had a professional soccer career playing, playing for Icelandic club UMF Aftureldi. She later became a certified personal trainer, and is also a co-owner of the Kansas City Current, a women’s professional soccer team.