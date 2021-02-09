Patrick Mahomes to Undergo Surgery on Injured Toe

✖

Patrick Mahomes will have surgery on his injured toe this week. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will undergo surgery Wednesday to repair a torn plantar plate in his toe, which is also known as turf toe. Mahomes has been playing through the injury since the Chiefs divisional-round win over the Cleveland Browns last month.

It will take several months to rehab the injury, but Mahomes is expected to make a full recovery. During the game against the Browns, Mahomes has seen limping before suffering a head injury in the second half. He left the game and was placed in concussion protocol call after being ruled out. Mahomes returned the action the following week to help the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. Last week, Mahomes gave an update on his toe ahead of the Super Bowl matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"It feels a lot better," Mahomes said to reporters. "Having these two weeks to let it rest and heal up, especially being almost three weeks, over three weeks away from the injury itself. If you look at those type of injuries, that kind of gives you the normal timeline. Definitely every single day that I get to rest it, makes it better but it's pretty close to 100% and I'm sure by gameday it will be."

While Mahomes was healthy enough to play, he wasn't able to get anything going against the Bucs in the Super Bowl. The 25-year old threw two interceptions and was hit at least seven times in the Chiefs' 31-9 loss. After the game, Mahomes was asked if his toe injury had anything to do with the issues he had against Tampa's defense.

"Yeah, I mean I can't say the toe was problem when I played last week or two weeks ago when I played well on it," he said. "It's something you battle through. You're playing football, you have to battle through injures and so we'll look at it tomorrow and make a final decision of if we're going to have to have surgery or not." Mahomes' final stats in the Super Bowl were 26-of-49 for 270 yards and two INTs. It's the worst loss Mahomes has suffered in his NFL career, in terms of the final score.