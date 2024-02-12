Travis Kelce Caught Yelling in Andy Reid's Face After Chiefs' Super Bowl Fumble

Travis Kelce went after Andy Reid during Super Bowl 2024. In the early stages of the game, Kelce was seen screaming at the Chiefs head coach while bumping him after running back Isaiah Pacheco fumbled in the red zone. At the time, the Chiefs were trailing the San Francisco 49ers, but they rallied back to win in overtime. After the game, both Kelce and Reid played down the incident.

"He keeps me young. He tested that hip out," Reid said while laughing on CBS' post-game show, "He caught me off-balance — normally, I'd give him a little bit, but I didn't have any feet under me." Reid went on to tell ESPN (per Fox Sports) that "he didn't know I was going to go that far, so he came over and gave me a hug. He said, 'Sorry about that.'"

Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Kelce poked fun at the incident when he spoke to reporters. "I was just telling him how much I love him," Kelce said. When Kelce yelled at Reid, he only had one reception for one yard. He was able to turn things after afterward, catching nine passes for 93 yards in the 25-22 victory over the 49ers. The Chiefs rallied from a 10-point deficit to win their third Super Bowl in five seasons.

"Never a doubt in my mind, baby. Never a doubt in my mind," Kelce said. We knew when they had to kick a field goal, that it was on us. We got the best quarterback in the league. We got the best offensive mind in the league. And we got the most determination out of any team in the NFL, and you saw all of that today, man."