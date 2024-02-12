Kansas City Chiefs Make NFL History After Defeating San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday and have made NFL history. With the win on Sunday, the Chiefs become the seventh team in NFL history to win four Super Bowls. The other six teams are the New England Patriots (six Super Bowl wins), Pittsburgh Steelers (six), 49ers (five), Dallas Cowboys (five), Green Bay Packers (four) and New York Giants (four), per NFL.com.

The Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 1970 when they took down the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV. It would be another 50 years before the Chiefs would hold the Lombardi Trophy, defeating the 49ers in Super Bowl LVI. The team has then won the last two Super Bowls, making them the first time in nearly 20 years to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

After Super Bowl LVIII, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes talked about winning back-to-back championships. "It's culture man," he said. "I got brought into this culture. Alex Smith was leading this team. They had the pieces in place and coached a great team. He was the ultimate leader, and I got brought in, and I just kind of try to exemplify that and keep pushing them to be even better, and that's why in moments like this, we get guys to come through, and it truly is special, it really is special, just to be able to say we're back-to-back champs."

Mahomes also talked about the Chiefs' legacy now that they won three Super Bowls in five seasons. "I hope people remember not only the greatness that we have in the field but the way that we've done it," he said. "I mean, I feel like we enjoy it every single day. We have fun. We play hard. And it's not always pretty, but we just continue to fight to the very end. I know we got fatigued of the team sometimes, of one team winning, but we try to enjoy it, and just enjoy the moment that we have together, and enjoy just kind of what we can do every single day to bring the best out of each other."