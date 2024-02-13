Super Bowl 2024 Becomes Most Watched Telecast in History

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Super Bowl 2024 was a huge success for Paramount. It was announced that the NFL championship game that featured the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers delivered the most-watched telecast in history with a total audience delivery of 123.4 million average viewers across CBS Television Network, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision and CBS Sports, Univision and NFL digital properties, including NFL+. Super Bowl LVIII is also the most streamed Super Bowl in history, led by a record-setting audience on Paramount+. It was also announced that more than 200 million viewers (202.4) watched part of the Super Bowl across networks.

Super Bowl LVIII on CBS drew 120 million viewers, the largest audience in history for a single network. Fans saw the Chiefs defeat the 49ers 25-22 in overtime to win back-to-back Super Bowls and third Super Bowl in five seasons. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP, the third time he's won the award.

"I mean, they're all tough," Mahomes told reporters after the game. "I'm not going to like one's tougher than the other. It takes your best. And I think for me personally, it was just battling through adversity throughout the season, whenever the offense wasn't playing like I wanted it to play and just continue to believe and fight. But I'm not going to say one's tougher than the other, because all these games are tough, and it takes your best football."

"It's a little bit surreal," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters. "Back-to-back is rare for this football team and this organization. I don't know what a dynasty is. You guys have the thesaurus, so you can figure it out. It's a great win because I know how hard it is to do and how hard the season was. The ups and downs of the season and how proud I am of the guys for just hanging with each other and staying positive with each other. The young guys grew up, and nobody ever pointed fingers at the offense when the offense was growing. It all kind of came together during the playoffs and worked out well."