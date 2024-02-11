Jackson Mahomes' Controversies and Arrest, Explained

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has had his share of issues over the years. Most recently, Jackson Mahomes was accused of grabbing a woman and kissing her against her will. Mahomes was hit with four different charges in the incident, but three of them were dropped in January. Since 2021, Mahomes has been linked to a few controversies that grabbed the attention of NFL fans (per the New York Post).

During the early weeks of the 2021 regular season, Mahomes dumped a bottle of water over the heads of Baltimore Ravens fans after the Cheifs lost to the Ravens 36-35. The Ravens fans were reportedly taunting Mahomes in the stands, which led to him responding with water.

(Photo: Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Later in the 2021 season, Mahomes was spotted dancing on a memorial dedicated to the late Sean Taylor during a Chiefs game against Washington. He went to social media to apologize, saying: "I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor [No.] 21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family."

Jackson Mahomes' 2021 Bar Incident

In December 2021, Mahomes battled with the Kansas City bar SoT. In a now-deleted video, Mahomes said the service is absolutely terrible and the servers are so rude." SoT had a strong response from the social media influencer.

"We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business. We survived a global pandemic, we'll survive your ego," part of the message read on SoT's Facebook page.

The 2023 Assault Allegations Against Jackson Mahomes

The assault allegations happened in February 2023. Mahomes was accused of grabbing and forcefully kissing Aspen Vaughn, the owner of Aspens Restaurant. Investigators said Mahomes shoved a waiter who tried to come into a room where he was with the restaurant's owner. Mahomes was arrested for the incident.

Shortly after the arrest, Patrick Mahomes was asked about the ordeal. "It's kind of a personal thing that I'm going to keep to myself," he said. "At the end of the day, I come here to play football and try to take care of my family at the same time. So [I] just kind of keep it to myself and just go out there and play football when I'm in the building."

As noted above, authorities have dropped three of the four charges against Jackson Mahomes.