Super Bowl 2024: Time, Channel and How to Watch 49ers vs. Chiefs

It's finally here. Super Bowl 2024 will kick off tonight (Feb. 11) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs for the right to be called champions of the 2023 NFL season. Super Bowl LVIII will start at 6:30 p.m. ET and air on CBS. The game will simulcast on Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount+ (Click here for a Paramount + free trial).

The 49ers (14-5) are playing in their eighth Super Bowl, the second most among NFL teams. They have a chance to win their sixth Super Bowl, which would tie them with the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in NFL history. Last week, the 49ers overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat the Detroit Lions to win the NFC Championship. The team is led by quarterback Brock Purdy, defensive lineman Nick Bosa, and running back Christian McCaffrey who was recently named NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

"There's a fine line of it for sure, obviously studying and being prepared for every little situation and circumstance and being able to answer those questions right," Purdy said, per the 49ers' official website. "But also, being able to enjoy the game. We're in the Super Bowl. You dream of this as a kid growing up, every kid dreamed of playing in this game."

The Chiefs (14-6) are looking to win their fourth Super Bowl in franchise history and can become the ninth team all-time to win consecutive Super Bowls. Last week, the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship game. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is looking to win his third Super Bowl, which would make him the sixth starting QB all-time with at least three Super Bowl wins. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid can become the fifth head coach in NFL history to have at least three Super Bowl titles with a win tonight.

"I think I just like winning,'' Mahomes told reporters last week, per ESPN. "If you win a lot and that causes you to be a villain, then I'm OK with it. But at the end of the day, I'm going to enjoy playing the game and try to win as much as possible.''