Paige Spiranac Stuns Fans With Red and Black Outfit in New Instagram Photo

Paige Spiranac's latest Instagram photo has fans buzzing. The 27-year-old golf pro and social media personality shared a photo of herself on the golf course wearing a red top with a black skirt while holding a golf club. In the caption, Spiranac wrote that she announced the winners in her latest giveaway.

And while fans wanted to know more about the giveaway, they also wanted to show their appreciation for her outfit. One fan wrote: "You have no idea how much I love it so much your outfit and the color of your eyes and your lips, you are really so splendid as always." Other fans just wrote "beautiful" while another person was happy that she wore red "after so many requests."

While Spiranac hasn't competed in a golf tournament in nearly five years, she is one of the more recognizable faces in the sport because of her presence on social media. In a 2018 interview with Omnisport, Spiranac opens up about what golf has meant to her over the years.

“I’ve been really focusing on growing the game of golf, and that’s been a main goal of mine," Spiranac told Omnisport, as reported by Sporting News. "(Golf) means so much to me. It’s opened so many doors for me and I’ve met so many incredible people. I don’t know what I would do without golf. I just want to get other people involved in the game.” Spiranac went on to say that golf is great for young athletes for the social aspect of it.

“People view golf as an individual sport, and at the professional level it is, but on the amateur level I think it’s the most social sports out there because you can play with anyone, any age, it doesn’t matter because golf is for everyone," Spiranac said. The support has been there for Spiranac, but there has also been backlash because of her appearance. On her Playing A Round Podcast, Spiranac talked about how she has received a lot of criticism for how she presents herself.

"I feel like everyone in golf is just playing this part of this perfect golfer when in reality it's nothing like that," she said last year. "I wear a tank top, and I'm the s–, and I'm the w—, and I'm the one that's ruining the game."