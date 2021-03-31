Paige Spiranac Sends Message to 'Haters' With Revealing All-Green Suit

✖

Paige Spiranac is gearing up for the Masters Tournament in a very interesting way. On Wednesday, the golf pro and social media star went to announced she is selling towels inspired by the major golf tourney which begins next week. The towels have a photo of Spiranac in a revealing all-green suit which she posted on her social media accounts.

"'No one will ever take you seriously if you keep posting pictures with cleavage,'" Spiranc wrote in an Instagram post repeating what critics have said about her. "So here’s to continuing doing what I want. I made some towels with this image and other prints inspired by The Masters! Link in bio if you want to buy or for the haters to dry their tears with."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee)

Spiranac has turned heads with her social media posts over the years, leading her to have one of the biggest followings for a golf pro. However, she has been criticized for her appearance, which is something she has talked about on her Playing A Round podcast.

"It's like my whole life I'm trying to find a place where I can fit in and that I feel comfortable and that I feel at peace with myself, and I haven't found that," she said back in March 2020. "Golf is the absolute worst place for me to be because I am the exact opposite of everything that a golfer should encompass, should be, and I'm not."

In a YouTube vlog made in 2019, Spiranac talked about how her figure is something she's not going to hide. “I’ve never had my breasts done … they are as real as they can be,” she said addressing the "most popular" question she gets per the New York Post. “My cleavage is always out, I don’t get offended by it when people ask me these questions because I am aware, I’m showing it off in a way."

In the vlog, Spiranac also talked about how she works hard to take care of herself. “I do work really hard on my body, I spend a lot of hours in the gym and on my diet and I’m proud of how my body looks,” she said. Spiranac last competed in a golf tournament in 2016.