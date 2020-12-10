Paige Spiranac: See the Pro Golfer's Best Snaps of 2020

Paige Spiranic has made big steps in building her brand this year. The biggest move the pro golfer made was launching a podcast, which is called Playing A Round, and new episodes are released every Tuesday. She has not competed in a tournament since 2016, and on her podcast, Spiranac talked about how the golf community would criticize her because of her looks.

"It's like my whole life I'm trying to find a place where I can fit in and that I feel comfortable and that I feel at peace with myself, and I haven't found that," she said back in March. "Golf is the absolute worst place for me to be because I am the exact opposite of everything that a golfer should encompass, should be, and I'm not."

Spiranac was on the University of Arizona golf team before transferring to San Diego State. In her senior season at San Diego State, Spiranac led the team to a Mountain West Conference Championship. She went pro in 2015 and her only tournament win came in 2016 when she defeated top amateur Hannah O'Sullivan a Scottdale's Orange Tree County Club. Here's a look at Spiranac's best photos of 2020.