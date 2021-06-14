✖

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy had some interesting things to say about Aaron Rodgers. During an event at Lambeau Field, Murphy spoke about the Packers quarterback and described him in two words.

"I'm often reminded though of Ted Thompson, as most of you know, just a great general manager, passed away this past year, or excuse me earlier this year. [He] often talked about Aaron, that he's a... and it wasn't just Aaron, a lot of different players. He would say 'He's a complicated fella.' So, I'll just say that," Murphy said, per NBC 26. It's a surprising thing to say considering Murphy has stated they are working hard to resolve things with Rodgers. However, Murphy also mentioned that the issues with Rodgers and the Packers have "divided" the fan base.

"The situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base," Murphy wrote in a response to a fan in his monthly column. "The emails and letters that I've received reflect this fact. As I wrote here last month, we remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond. We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better."

The only time Rodgers talked about the situation was when he appeared on SportsCenter in May and revealed why he is frustrated with the team. "A lot of this was put in motion last year, and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year," Rodgers said to Kenny Mayne. "This is just kind of, I think, a spill-out of all that. But it is about the people, and that's the most important thing. Green Bay has always been about the people -- from Curly Lambeau being owner and founder to the '60s with [Vince] Lombardi and Bart Starr and all those incredible names to the '90s teams with coach [Mike] Holmgren and Favrey [Brett Favre] and the Minister of Defense [Reggie White] to the run that we've been on."

It was reported right before the NFL Draft that Rodgers told people in the Packers organization that he wasn't returning to the team this upcoming season. He hasn't participated in any offseason workouts, including the team's mandatory minicamp, which took place last week. The Packers will begin training camp on July 27.