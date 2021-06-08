Packers President Reveals What the Aaron Rodgers Situation Has Done to Fans

✖

The Aaron Rodgers situation has not gotten better as he hasn't reported to Green Bay Packers minicamp. And as the 2021 NFL season gets closer, Packers fans are split when it comes to who is right in the battle between the team and Rodgers. Packers president Mark Murphy talked about Rodgers in his weekly column and revealed the fans are divided.

"The situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base," Murphy wrote in a response to a fan. "The emails and letters that I've received reflect this fact. As I wrote here last month, we remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond. We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better."

Before the NFL Draft in April, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers told people in the Packers organization he's not returning to the team. Murphy essentially confirmed the report as he said in his monthly column in May that he, Packers coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst made separate trips to meet with Rodgers to address the concerns he has.

Rodgers talked about the issue with Kenny Mayne on SportsCenter last month and alluded to having a problem with the team's philosophy rather than the team drafting Jordan Love in 2020. However, Rodgers did admit things changed for him when Love was drafted by the Packers in the first round.

"I love Jordan; he's a great kid [and we've had] a lot of fun to work together," Rodgers said. "Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way."

Rodgers was not expected to attend Packers minicamp which is mandatory. Training camp begins on July 27, and if Rodgers does not report, he could face some serious fines. But more importantly, fans will realize that it's likely Rodgers won't play for the Packers this season, meaning Love will be QB1 in September. All this comes after Rodgers led the Packers to the NFC Championship game and winning the MVP award earlier this year.