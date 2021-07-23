Packers' Davante Adams Makes Surprising Move Amid Aaron Rodgers Drama

✖

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only member of the Green Bay Packers having issues with the team. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has broken off long-term contract extension talks. Adams and the Packers have no plans to resume talks as training camp starts next week. Rapoport said the two sides have been talking for months, "but they are now in a bad place."

One of the things that had led to talks being halted is the Packers won't make Adams the highest-paid wide receiver in the league. This news comes after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Packers offered Rodgers a contract extension this offseason, but Rodgers turned down the contract that would have made him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

The #Packers and Davante Adams’ reps worked behind the scenes to get a deal done. The proposals have not acknowledged Adams as the highest paid WR, sources say. Green Bay’s classic structure has led to limited options. Now, talks are off with just a few days to go before camp. https://t.co/8m0WM7TTBX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

Adams is likely watching what's going on with Rodgers since it's possible he won't be playing with the team this year. If that does happen, Adams could move on from the Packers after the 2021 season. "That's my guy, that's the only guy that I've had," Adams said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd in May. "Other than that 2017 season, when he got hurt, it's the only guy that I've played with. We built up a special connection over the years that's put us both in really good positions in our career. Not that he needed me to come along for it, cause he was already in that spot. But we established a lot together. It would change a lot, man. Doesn't mean potentially I'd be gone, but I'd definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn't here."

Adams is entering the final year of his contract and will make over $16 million. He has emerged as arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, posting 115 receptions for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl the last four seasons and made his first All-Pro team this past season.

Adams and Rodgers have played big roles in the team's success the last few seasons. It's very likely we'll know about the fate of both players next week once training camp begins, but it's also very possible that both players could be wearing different uniforms by this time next year.