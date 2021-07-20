Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Offered Monster Contract by Green Bay Packers During Offseason

✖

Aaron Rodgers hasn't been with the Green Bay Packers all offseason, but the team is ready to have him back. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Packers offered Rodgers a two-year contract extension, which would have tied him to the team for five more seasons and made him the highest-paid quarterback and player in the NFL. Rodgers, who won the MVP award for the third time in February, reportedly turned the offer down.

In April, Schefter reported that Rodgers doesn't want to return to the Packers as he's frustrated with the front office. One of the biggest issues Rodgers has is the team not informing him that they were going to trade up in the 2020 draft to select quarterback Jordan Love, indicating the Packers have their signal-caller of the future. But when Rodgers talked about the situation on SportsCenter in May, he made it clear he doesn't have a problem with Love.

"With my situation, look, it's never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan," Rodgers said. "I love Jordan; he's a great kid. [We've had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way."

After the SportsCenter interview, Rodgers hasn't said much about his status with the Packers. At the American Century Championship golf event in Nevada last week, Rodgers said he'll make a decision soon. "Well, I'm going to enjoy the hell out of this week," he said. "And then I'm gonna get back to working out and figure things out in a couple weeks."

Rodgers has three more years left on his current deal, and it's not likely he will be traded since the season starts in less than two months. It's been reported that he will arrive at training camp on time despite not taking part in any offseason workouts or the team's mandatory minicamp. But if Rodgers wants to play football, he will have to report to camp on July 27 and see if he can win his second Super Bowl with the Packers. As for the 2022 season, it's possible that Rodgers could be with another team if things don't get any better.