Packers WR Davante Adams Makes Surprising Claim on Aaron Rodgers Drama

It's possible that Aaron Rodgers won't be back with the Green Bay Packers as he reportedly told people in the organization he wasn't returning. If that happens, the Packers could also lose another top player. Davante Adams recently appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and talked about if Rodgers' departure would make an impact on his future.

"Potentially. Potentially," the Packers wide receiver said, per NFL.com. "That's my guy, that's the only guy that I've had. Other than that 2017 season, when he got hurt, it's the only guy that I've played with. We built up a special connection over the years that's put us both in really good positions in our career. Not that he needed me to come along for it, cause he was already in that spot. But we established a lot together. It would change a lot, man. Doesn't mean potentially I'd be gone, but I'd definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn't here."

Adams has become one of the best wide receivers in the NFL because of Rodgers. He was selected in the second round by the Packers in 2014 and is coming off a breakout 2020 season, catching 115 passes for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns in 14 games. Rodgers has been the only quarterback Adams has worked with on a regular basis, so there's no guarantee Adams will have the same production with another quarterback under center.

If Rodgers were to leave, it's very likely Adams won't re-sign with the Packers since it's the final year on his four-year $58 million contract. "Obviously, I'd love to continue to play with him," Adams recently told CBS Sports. "We've had a lot of success together and we've been able to accomplish a lot as a team. But mainly, I'm focused on controlling what I can control and that's doing everything I can to be ready for the season."

If Rodgers and Adams are no longer with the Packers by this time next year, this means the team will be working with a new quarterback and No. 1 wide receiver. The Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round last year, meaning he will be the starting QB. As for the wide receiver position, the Packers will have to select a target in the draft since they don't have another top wide receiver on the roster.