Packers Reportedly Make Roster Move to Keep Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers are anticipating Aaron Rodgers will be back with the team despite his frustrations. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Packers' recent signing of tight end Robert Tonyan helped created salary-cap space. They signed him to a restricted free agent deal of $3.384 million but structured it to where $2.349 million comes from bonuses, which prorates over four void years. Tonyan gets that money guaranteed, and the Packers save nearly $2 million in cap space, which is much needed.

But how does that help the Rodgers situation? First, Tonyan was one of the top tight ends in the NFL last year, catching 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns, which tied him with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for the most receiving touchdowns amongst tight ends in 2020. Second, the Packers' unique move with Tonyan clears up cap space, giving indication Rodgers is returning this fall. If the Packers were to trade Rodgers, they would free up $16 million, which would mean there would be no reason to restructure Tonyan's deal, According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The Packers have stated that they have no plans to trade Rodgers, and it looks like they are not backing down. But even if they don't trade Rodgers and continue to free up salary-cap space, will he report to minicamp or training camp? When Rodgers talked about his situation with Kenny Mayne on SportsCenter he revealed why he's disgruntled.

"A lot of this was put in motion last year, and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year," Rodgers said. "This is just kind of, I think, a spill-out of all that. But it is about the people, and that's the most important thing. Green Bay has always been about the people -- from Curly Lambeau being owner and founder to the '60s with [Vince] Lombardi and Bart Starr and all those incredible names to the '90s teams with coach [Mike] Holmgren and Favrey [Brett Favre] and the Minister of Defense [Reggie White] to the run that we've been on."

Rodgers will turn 38 in December but is coming off an MVP season and two consecutive NFC Championship Game appearances. And with him winning a Super Bowl and two additional MVPs in Green Bay, it will be interesting to see if he does play for another team in 2021.