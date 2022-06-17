Olympic Gymnast Reveals Engagement, Keeps Fiance's Identity Secret

Congratulations are in order for former Olympic rhythmic gymnast Son Yeon-jae. The 28-year-old, a former member of the South Korean national gymnastics team, announced on May 28 that she is engaged to her boyfriend, who has yet to be publicly identified. The happy couple are set to marry this summer.

Son confirmed the exciting news in a statement via her agency, which shared, "This August, Son Yeon Jae will be holding a wedding with her non-celebrity [fiancé], who is nine years her senior." The statement, according to Soompi, went on to add that "the wedding will be held with only close friends and family in attendance" and will be "held privately out of consideration for the groom, who is not a celebrity, as well as the families on both sides." The agency went on to "ask that you send lots of blessings to Son Yeon Jae, who is seeing a precious relationship and love come to fruition."

At this time, Son has not shared further details about the engagement. However, on May 28, she did share a new Instagram post in which she wrote that she was "so grateful to be able to deliver good news" and thanked her followers "for your congratulations." She has not shared a picture of her engagement ring, and her fiancée has not appeared on her social media accounts. The couple was first confirmed to be dating back in April of this year when several outlets first reported the news. Newsen, per Koreaboo.com, reported at the time that Son and her boyfriend, a "non-celebrity" who is said to be older than her, began dating sometime in early 2022. YTN Star reported at the time that the couple "recently started dating seriously" after they "bonded over shared interests." However, those details of the pair's relationship have not been confirmed by the gymnast or her agency.

Son is best known as a famous rhythmic gymnast. After winning the all-around gold medal at the Angel Cup in Malaysia in 2008 and becoming the junior all-around champion at the Slovenian Challenge Tournament in 2009, Son made her senior international debut at the 2010 Kalamata World Cup, finishing in 12th. She went on to compete in the 2012 Olympics, placing sixth at the Qualifications and placing fifth overall at the Finals. She is the 2014 Asian Games All-around Champion, the 2010 Asian Games All-around bronze medalist, three-time Asian Championships All-around Champion, and the first and only South Korean individual rhythmic gymnast to win a medal at the World Championships, FIG World Cup series, Universiade and the Asian Games. After retiring from the competition in 2017, Son opened her own rhythmic gymnastics studio in 2019 and is currently serving as its CEO.