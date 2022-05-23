Simone Biles Talks Next Chapter in Her Gymnastics Career Following Tokyo Olympics

✖

Simone Biles has nothing more to prove as a gymnast as she has won seven Olympic medals in her career. Now the question is what's next for the 25-year-old gymnastics legend? PopCulture.com attended the Workhuman Live event in Atlanta last week where Biles was a featured speaker. In her conversation with Chief People Officer for Workhuman Steve Pemberton, Biles talked about the next chapter in her life after competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"Right now, that's trying to find joy outside of gym, because I've been almost out of the gym for a year now," Biles said. Trying to find what other joys and aspirations that I have outside of that because I have accomplished so much." Biles went on to say that she achieved her "wildest dreams" at 19 years old when she won four gold medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She knows that she can try different things based on where she is in her life.

(Photo: Brian Jones for PopCulture.com)

"But I truly believe that besides being an advocate for various amount of things, making a change in my community and being the voice of the voiceless," Biles explained. "And I just think the world is my oyster. I don't think I have to have it figured out just yet because I'm only 25. And I think I could keep trying new things and see whatever speaks to me or whatever I have a passion for. Like in gymnastics, if it doesn't involve the gym anymore. Obviously, I'll still be around it. I'm not saying that I'm not going to do gym ever again, because I haven't completely decided. I'm just taking that time. But we'll see."

Biles was then asked if she wants to still be involved in sports. "In some way or capacity," she said. "I don't know about coaching. I did it for a little bit. All my coaches went back to France. And although the girls listen to me and I can relate to them and I can tell them what they are feeling, either in the air, it went really well. I just think there might be a little bit more." As Biles figures out her future, she is getting ready for a big day in her life. The Texas native is getting ready to marry Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens. The couple got engaged in February after dating for over a year.