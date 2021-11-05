Cleveland Browns Make Big Roster Move on Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is now looking for a new NFL team. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns are releasing Beckam, and he will then head to waivers. The Browns and Beckham agreed to a reworked contract, and the team later confirmed the process is being finalized.

“After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns,” general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. “We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we’ve just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career.”

Beckham’s release comes after his father posted a video that shows Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield not throwing the ball to the wide receiver. Mayfield was asked about the video shortly after it was posted and he was caught off-guard by it. “I’ve had conversations with his dad before, man-to-man, face-to-face, and I was pretty surprised by the video and the intentions and the feelings behind it,” Mayfield said, per ESPN. “I would be lying if I said otherwise.”

Beckham joined the Browns in 2019 via trade. In his two-plus seasons with the Browns, Beckham caught 114 passes for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns. In six games this season, Beckham caught just 17 passes for 232 yards and zero scores. He only played in seven games last season due to a torn ACL. It came after a 2019 season where he caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

The New York Giants drafted Beckham No. 12 overall in 2014 and emerged as one of the best receivers in the league. In his rookie season, Beckham posted 91 receptions for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns, leading him to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year. Beckham has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times and the All-Pro Second Team twice. With Beckham being on waivers there will likely be a few teams looking to claim him before he becomes a free agent.