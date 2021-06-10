Nikki and Brie Bella Reveal Major Update on Their Return to WWE

✖

Nikki and Brie Bella are WWE Hall of Famers but looking to get back in the ring soon. The Bella Twins recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight and revealed they are working on their comeback and want to be WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. It's a title that the Bellas are targeting since it wasn't available when they were active competitors.

“The one thing is that WWE brought the Women’s Tag Team Titles in,” Brie said per Wrestling Inc. “We were like, ‘Wait a second, how do the Bellas not have this on the résumé?’ It’s tempting because we would love to go fight for the tag titles because that’s what we’ve always been: a tag team.”

Brie also said that she wanted her kids and Nikki's son to watch them in action. "Now that Birdie is four, and we talking about when the boys get a little older too, to have your kids watch what we used to do in that ring would be really special for us," Brie added. "I'll never forget the moment when I wrestled Stephanie [McMahon] at SummerSlam. To see her three little girls, they were little at the time, to see their faces when we came back. They looked at their mom like she was a superhero. I want that one day. I just thought that was the coolest thing."

Nikki revealed she has started her road to a comeback. "For me, I'm definitely starting that preparation," she said. "I want to train hard for it. When we come back, I want to change my style in the ring a little bit. I want to make a statement."

Having The Bella Twins in the mix would give a boost to the women's division. It would also strengthen the tag team division as two teams were disbanded due to Lana and Ruby Riott being released. In April, WWE cut ties with The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce), so the Bellas might be what WWE needs to get the women's tag team division going. Nikki and Brie Bella made their debut in 2008 and became one of the top duos in WWE. Brie won the Divas Championship once while Nikki won the Divas Championship twice. They were both inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April.