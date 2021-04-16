WWE Releases 2021: Becky Lynch Pays Tribute to Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

✖

WWE was hit hard on Wednesday as 10 Superstars were released from their contract. A number of current Superstars shared their reactions on social media, including Becky Lynch who paid tribute to two of the women who were cut, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. Lynch, who is currently on maternity leave after having her baby in December, went to her Instagram story to post a throwback photo of her, Kay and Royce. The photo also included Asuka, Carmella, Naomi and other Superstars (photo can be found here).

Lynch has had her share of battles with Kay and Royce over the years as the duo was known as the tag team, The IIconics. Shortly after learning the news of her release, Kay went to social media to send a message to her fellow Superstars as well as the fans.

" Thank you WWE, Vince McMahon, & HHH for the past 6 years," Kay wrote. "They have fulfilled my dreams entirely from being a 10-year-old girl that fell in love with WWE from the moment I saw The Rock on TV and now I’m walking away with so many incredible moments from Super Showdown in front of my friends and family, to winning the tag championships at WrestleMania. Thank you to every single person in both locker rooms and everyone that I had the pleasure of working with behind the scenes too. I love you all and will never forget your support and all the crazy stories we have together. I will miss you all so much."

Royce posted her message on Friday, and it was similar to what Kay posted. “Although my heart is in need of some repairs I must send out some thanks,” Royce wrote. “To Mr McMahon & HHH for allowing me the opportunity to work for you. I have loved every moment of it & I will cherish my memories at WWE for the rest of my life. Some of my wildest dreams came true under your roof. I cannot thank my wonderful fans enough. You all fuel my passion & my soul. I’ll never be able to thank you enough for your love through the years. I wouldn’t have had these opportunities without you!" Kay and Royce were let go long with Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Mojo Rawley, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.