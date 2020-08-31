Nikki Bella Reveals New Photos of Baby Boy Matteo

✖

Nikki Bella just showed the world new photos of her family of three. Just nearly one month after giving birth to her baby boy, the former WWE Superstar went to Instagram to reveal new photos of her, fiancee Artem Chigvinstev and their newborn son, Matteo Chigvinstev. These shots were behind the scenes of their photoshoot with PEOPLE.

"BTS at our Exclusive [PEOPLE] shoot, On shelves today!" Nikki Bella wrote. "Go pick up your very own copy and tag us!" Matteo was born on July 31, one day before her twin sister, Brie Bella, gave birth to a baby boy named Buddy. Earlier this month, Nikki expressed her excitement for being a mother to Matteo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Aug 28, 2020 at 9:16am PDT

"Two weeks postpartum and I kicked [Brie Bella's] butt playing [easportsufc] live on [ESPN] lol nothing like breastfeeding as you’re being counted down going live!" Nikki wrote in the post. "Thank you all so much for understanding my maternity leave. I have taken in every single second with our baby boy. And will continue to do so. I have never cried so many happy tears in my life. God truly has blessed me in the most amazing way ever! The love, goodness, it's just indescribable."

Nikki and Brie revealed they were both pregnant earlier this year and have been together during the COVID-19 pandemic in March, Nikki said to Entertainment Tonight: "We're just trying to stay super positive. This is a scary time for everyone, so we're just trying to keep our heads up high, especially for our babies. We're lucky because Artem's here too with us. He's been cooking a lot of our meals. Because we have each other, it's been easy to isolate."

Now Nikki and Matteo will have to be without Artem as he gets ready to film season 29 of Dancing with the Stars. One source told Hollywood Life that Artem hopes that "being on the show and hopefully winning could make sure that Matteo will be all set for any college he wants to go to and help him lead to a wonderful childhood. He wants his son to know what it takes to be a hard worker and do what you love. Doing Dancing for them is not that big of deal. No feelings are being hurt."