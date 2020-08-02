Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan Welcome Second Child, Reveal First Photo

✖

Total Bellas star Brie Bella and her husband, WWE star Daniel Bryan, welcomed their second child on Saturday, Bella revealed on Instagram Sunday. The 36-year-old shared a photo of her baby boy, with her and Bryan's hands covering the baby's face to protect his privacy. The couple are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Birdie and have been married since 2014.

The adorable photo was taken at a hospital and does show the baby boy's hand gripping his mother's finger. "It's a BOY!!!" Bella wrote in the caption, alongside his birthday. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!" she wrote. The post was met with hundreds of congratulatory messages, including from fellow WWE stars. "Aaawww!!! Congratulations!" Peyton Royce wrote. "Yahoo!!! Welcome Baby Boy! You are SOOO Loved!" Love Is Blind co-host Vanessa Lachey added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Aug 2, 2020 at 11:40am PDT

The baby was born less than a month after Bella and her twin sister Nikki Bella did a joint pregnancy photoshoot. The two posed for black and white photos in the nude while showing off their baby bumps. Nikki wrote about how lucky she felt to go through her pregnancy with her sister. "Goodness I would say I am one lucky woman that God knew my timing of becoming a mom was divine," Nikki wrote on July 6. "Can’t wait to meet you little boy in 4 weeks."

When Bella shared the same photo from the shoot, she also remarked how her second pregnancy journey has been special. "We are coming to the end of our pregnancy and this will be one I'll remember forever," Bella wrote. "Can't wait to meet her little boy and I can't wait to see what I'll be having. This pregnancy started as a surprise and I'm happy to end it as one."

Bella announced she was pregnant with her and Bryan's second child in January, around the same time Nikki surprised fans by revealing she was pregnant with her and fiance Artem Chigventsev's first baby. The twin sisters are also filming a new season of Total Bellas, even during the coronavirus pandemic. Since the sisters live next door to each other, they have been able to spend time together in the past few months.

"We're really lucky we have each other," Bella recently told Entertainment Tonight. "We have definitely built a compound. We don't let family come over; it's just been Nicole, Artem, Birdie and I. We enjoy our coffees in the morning and then we switch having dinner at each other's houses so it feels like we have somewhere we're going."