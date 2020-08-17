Nikki Bella Gushes Over Her 'Happy Tears' Flowing After Giving Birth for First Time

✖

Nikki Bella is enjoying being a mom. On Friday, the former WWE Superstar went to Instagram to give a personal update after giving birth to a baby boy a couple of weeks ago. Bella revealed that she's been crying "happy tears" because she feels "blessed."

"Two weeks postpartum and I kicked [Brie Bella's] butt playing [easportsufc] live on [ESPN] lol nothing like breastfeeding as you’re being counted down going live!" Nikki wrote in the post. "Thank you all so much for understanding my maternity leave. I have taken in every single second with our baby boy. And will continue to do so. I have never cried so many happy tears in my life. God truly has blessed me in the most amazing way ever! The love, goodness, it's just indescribable." Nikki Bella also revealed that she recently filmed something with her sister, who also had a baby boy at the same time.

"We shot something fun for you all today to introduce our baby boy," she said. "The Bella Boys I should say! Trust me it'll be worth the wait! Love you all! And thank you all for your constant love, support and well wishes!!" Nikki gave birth to her baby boy on July 31 while Brie gave birth on Aug. 1. The names of the two boys haven't been revealed. Back in March, Nikki and Brie, who also has daughter name Birdie, talked about staying positive while pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're just trying to stay super positive," Nikki said to Entertainment Tonight. "This is a scary time for everyone, so we're just trying to keep our heads up high, especially for our babies." Nikki also said that she and Brie are "lucky because Artem [Chigvintsev] here too with us." She then added "it's been easy to isolate" and encouraged people to "to stay home because being pregnant, we are at a high risk, having lower immune systems."

Now the question is will the two boys be like their moms and be Superstars in WWE? The Total Bellas stars were elected to the WWE Hall of Fame this year after making a huge impact on the promotion starting in 2008. Both won the Divas Championship with Nikki holding the title for 301 days, making her the longest-reigning holder of the title.