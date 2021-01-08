NFL Playoffs: How to Watch All 6 Wild Card Games

✖

The NFL playoffs are finally here. After a long 2020 regular season, 14 teams will battle to see who is the best in the league. This year's playoffs are a little different from the last 30 years, as the field was expanded from 12 to 14 teams, which means there will be six playoff games on Saturday and Sunday. The top two teams in each conference (Kansas City Chiefs in AFC, Green Bay Packers in NFC) will not play this week as they are off. However, NFL fans are in for a treat as they will see six compelling games in two days. Here's a look at how fans can watch every game from Super Wild Card Weekend.

Indianapolis Colts (11-5) vs. Buffalo Bills (12-4): The first game of the weekend will kick off at 1:05 ET on CBS and CBS All Access on Saturday. The Bills are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, winning their last six games after suffering a Hail Mary loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 15. The Colts have made the playoffs two of the last three years and look to get Philip Rivers to the Super Bowl before he retires.

Los Angeles Rams (10-6) vs. Seattle Seahawks (12-4): The second Saturday game will start at 4:40 p.m. ET on Fox. This will be the third time the Rams and Seahawks will face each other this year with the Seahawks winning the last matchup in December. The Rams reached the Super Bowl in 2018 while the Seahawks won the Super Bow in 2013 and came one-yard away from winning another title the following year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) vs. Washington Football Team (7-9): The final Saturday game will begin at 8:15 p.m. on NBC. Washington made the playoffs with a losing record due to them winning the NFC East. And while Washington's Chase Young is ready for Tom Brady, that might not be enough as Brady comes into the contest with a lot of momentum. He finished the season with 40 touchdowns passes to go along with his 4,633 passing yards.

Baltimore Ravens (11-5) vs. Tennessee Titans (11-5): The first game on Sunday will kick off at 1:05 p.m. on ESPN, ABC, ESPN and Freeform. This is a rematch from last year's divisional-round game, and the Ravens are looking to get revenge on Derrick Henry and company. Henry finished the 2020 season with 2,207 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.

Chicago Bears (8-8) vs. New Orleans Saints (12-4): Bears and Saints will go at it at 4:40 p.m. on CBS, Amazon Prime Video and Nickelodeon. This will be the first time Nickelodeon will broadcast an NFL playoff game, and fans are hoping the winning team gets slimed. The Saints are looking to get another Super Bowl ring for Drew Brees who might retire after this year.

Cleveland Browns (11-5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4): The final wild card game will start at 8:15 p.m on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock. The Browns are in the playoffs for the first time since 2002 but will be without head coach Kevin Stefanski, who tested positive for COVID-19. They are facing a Steelers team, who have lost their last four of five games after starting the season 11-0.