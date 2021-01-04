Drew Brees Expected to Retire After 2020 Season, According to Report

✖

The playoffs could be the last time we see Drew Brees in an NFL uniform. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the New Orleans Saints quarterback is expected to retire once the team's 2020 season comes to an end. They have clinched a playoff spot and will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

"As for Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints, everybody expects, that after the season, Drew Brees will retire," Schefter said as 247Sports reported. "They thought that last year and he surprised them in March by deciding to come back. This time, he's got a signed contract with NBC. This time, he's another year older. This time, he's played through the 11 fractured ribs and a punctured lung. A difficult physical season and I think most people still believe that this will be the final season for Drew Brees in New Orleans and in the NFL before he turns to the broadcasting."

Brees missed four games in 2020 because of the injuries he suffered in November. However, he was able to still play at a high level, completing 70.5% of his passes while throwing for 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games. The Saints finished with a 12-4 record and won the NFC South for the fourth consecutive year.

"I think it was really good," Brees told reporters when asked about the Saints getting hot entering the postseason. "I mean, really, for us as a team, I mean, especially down the stretch here, you're playing for so much each and every week. And, obviously, we've endured a lot throughout this season with injuries and having various guys down at key positions throughout. Obviously, we were dealt kind of a crazy hand with the running backs situation going into this game. But, man, says so much about our team, the way that we've been able to respond."

Brees is looking to win another Super Bowl before he calls it a career. He won the big game in 2009 and was named Super Bowl MVP after the Saints defeated Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts. Brees, who turns 42 next week, leads the NFL in all-time passing yards (80,358). He has also thrown 571 touchdown passes, which ranks second all-time behind Tom Brady (581).