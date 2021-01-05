Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Playoff Game Against Steelers

✖

The Cleveland Browns have just been hit with a big blow days before their playoff game. On Tuesday, the team announced that coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19. He will miss the playoff game on Sunday night, and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the head coach.

"The Cleveland Browns were informed this morning that Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, two additional members of the coaching staff and two players have tested positive for COVID-19," the Browns said in a statement. "Our facility is currently closed while contact tracing is taking place. The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts to determine the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority."

According to USA Today, the two players and two coaches who have tested positive are three-time Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, tight ends coach Drew Petzing and defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Jeff Howard. They will also miss Sunday's game, which will be the Browns' first playoff appearance in 18 years. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the game will not be moved despite the COVID-19 issues.

Browns fans are not happy as they were hoping their team can win their first playoff game in 25 years. And while all is not lost since key players like quarterback Baker Mayfield and defensive end Myles Garrett are on track to play, losing Stefanski, the leading candidate to win NFL Coach of the Year, could make a big difference on Sunday night.

"The guys get it," Stefanski said after the Browns defeated the Steelers on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot per the team's official website. "Those 14 teams that are in it want to win a Super Bowl. In order to do that, you have to get in the tournament first. That is what yesterday was — they punched their ticket, and now we're going to focus on this game."

Stefanski, 38, signed a five-year contract to be the Browns head coach last year. Along with clinching a playoff spot, Stefanski became the first Browns coach since 2007 to lead the team to a 10-win season. He previously spent time with the Minnesota Vikings where he held multiple positions from 2006-2019.