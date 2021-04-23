NFL Draft 2021: Roger Goodell to Allow Emotional Moment During Event

✖

The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will be able to take part in a moment that was missing from last year's event. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Goodell has been vaccinated and will be allowed to hug the players who attend the draft, which will be in Cleveland. Goodell wasn't able to do it last year since the entire draft was virtual. Fans are not too supportive of the decision.

"He can still get Covid," one fan wrote on Twitter. "Many variants are flowing in America and we don’t know if the vaccine is effective against all of them. Most of all, he can give Covid to players who haven’t been vaccinated and create an outbreak at the same time." Other fans pointed out what the CDC guidelines say about what people need to do after getting vaccinated, which is staying six feet apart from others and wearing masks.

Players hugging Goodell at the NFL Draft has been on the staples of the event for the last few years. For the 2021 NFL Draft, 13 prospects will attend, including quarterbacks Trey Lance, Zach Wilson and Mac Jones, Additionally, there will 45 players that will virtually participate in the draft, including quarterback Justin Fields, Alabama running back Najee Harris, Clemson running back Travis Etienne, Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell and Virginia Tech offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is projected to the No. 1 overall pick but will not hug Goodell as he will be watching the event at Clemson. The Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 1 overall pick and coach Urban Meyer said it's more than likely Lawrence will be the pick.

"I'd have to say that's the direction we're going," Meyer told Peter King of NBC Sports. "I'll leave that up to the owner when we make that decision official. But I'm certainly not stepping out of line that that's certainly the direction we're headed." The NFL Draft is the biggest three days of the NFL offseason. The first round will start on Thursday, April 29, and it's a big moment as teams choose the top college football players in the country. The second and third rounds of the draft will air on Friday, April 30, and Rounds 4-7 will air on Saturday, May 1.