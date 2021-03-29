Trevor Lawrence Makes Decision on Attending NFL Draft

✖

Trevor Lawrence has made a decision on his plans for the 2021 NFL Draft. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the former Clemson Tigers quarterback will not attend the draft in Cleveland and instead watch it at Clemson surrounded by his family and friends. Lawrence is projected to be drafted No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I can’t believe three years went by so fast,” Lawrence, the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year, said per USA Today. "And now I’m inching closer to my next stop." The Jaguars are in rebuild mode as they hired a new head coach in Urban Meyer. He recently told Peter King of Football Morning in America that the team will likely draft Lawrence when the NFL Draft begins on April 29.

"I'd have to say that's the direction we're going," Meyer said before backtracking a little bit. "I'll leave that up to the owner when we make that decision official. But I'm certainly not stepping out of line that that's certainly the direction we're headed." Meyer went on to say that Lawrence checks all the boxes, you know? The number one common quality of every great player, not just quarterback, is competitive maniac. He's 34-2. Won a national title as a true freshman -- is a winner. I've seen him up close and in person, compete. And then character. I see him and I witness with my players, when the guys get drafted high, a lot of people get. ... They have influences in their lives."

Lawrence, 21, had a stellar career and Clemson. In 2018, he led the Tigers to a national championship and was named the 2019 National Championship Game MVP. In 2019, Lawrence led the Tigers to a national title appearance again by lost to LSU. This past season, the Tigers fell to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Semifinals, but Lawrence led Clemson to an ACC title for the third consecutive season.

This year's NFL Draft will not be virtual as it will be held at different locations in Cleveland. "We are thrilled to be heading to Cleveland for the NFL Draft, which has become one of the most highly anticipated events in sports," Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business & League Events, said in a statement. "Just months after executing a safe and successful Super Bowl LV, we look forward to bringing the excitement of our Draft traditions to fans in collaboration with the Browns, Destination Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the City of Cleveland, and all of our local Cleveland partners."