NFL Makes Big Announcement on 2021 Draft

This year's NFL Draft will look different from what it was in 2020. On Monday, the NFL announced its plans for the 2021 Draft, and it will take place in Cleveland from April 29 to May 1. FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center are a few places that will host the draft.

There will be a select number of prospects that will take the stage in Cleveland while fans, media, NFL Network, ESPN and ABC, will also be on-site. The NFL Draft Main Stage, which will be set against Lake Erie's backdrop, will be the area where the picks are announced. Fans will view the draft at the "Inner Circle" located in The Draft Theatre. They will be chosen by the 32 NFL teams and have to be fully vaccinated as the league is promoting the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We are thrilled to be heading to Cleveland for the NFL Draft, which has become one of the most highly anticipated events in sports," Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business & League Events, said in a statement. "Just months after executing a safe and successful Super Bowl LV, we look forward to bringing the excitement of our Draft traditions to fans in collaboration with the Browns, Destination Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the City of Cleveland, and all of our local Cleveland partners."

There will be the NFL Draft Experience, which is the NFL's interactive football theme park, along with the draft. It will be free and open to the public around FirstEnergy Stadium, but reservations will be required to attend through the NFL OnePass app.

We are thrilled for Cleveland to host this year's NFL Draft and celebrate the hard-working and inspiring new Draft prospects, football's great history, and our fans," Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. "It is even more special as we commemorate our 75th anniversary and have the opportunity to showcase the wonderful city of Cleveland to an international audience and to a responsible number of fans and visitors during the weekend." Last year's NFL Draft was done all virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was set to be held in Las Vegas, but the city will now host the draft in 2022.