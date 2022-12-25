NFL Christmas Day Games 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch

Christmas is normally a day for the NBA. But with the holiday falling on a Sunday, the NFL decided to treat fans to a few games as the 2022 regular season winds down. The first NFL Christmas Day game is the Green Bay Packers vs. the Miami Dolphins. The second is the Denver Broncos vs. the Los Angels Rams, and the final contest is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Arizona Cardinals. Here's how fans can watch each game.

Packers vs. Dolphins: 1 p.m. ET on Fox – Both the Packers and Dolphins are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical game. Green Bay has not had a great season but could put themselves back in the playoff picture if they win out and get some help. The Dolphins have the final spot in the AFC playoff standings but have struggled recently, losing their last three games after winning five straight. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be playing with a chip on his shoulder after not being named to the Pro Bowl Games despite leading the fan vote.

Broncos vs. Rams: 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS/Nickelodeon/Paramount+ – The Broncos and Rams are eliminated from playoff contention, but fans will want to watch this game for the Nickelodeon aspect. This will be the third NFL Game the network airs, and there will be more treats for the kids watching.

"We have virtual slime, we have virtual snow, we have virtual presents," Nickelodeon star Gabrielle Nevaeh Green told PopCulture earlier this month. "And we also have Patrick Star who's going to be commentating on our game from Bikini Bottom, which is new. Patrick's never commentated on a game before. So it's going to be all kinds of new energy and all kinds of fun."

Buccaneers vs. Dolphins: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock - Despite their record, the Buccaneers (6-8) are in a good position to win the NFC South for the second consecutive year. They are facing a Cardinals team that is eliminated from the playoffs and down to its third-string quarterback.

The interesting thing is, it's not like there's a lack of confidence," Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady told reporters this past week. "It's just a lack of execution and our ability to do it consistently, and I think the ability to do it is one thing but to do it consistently well has been a problem. There's spurts where it's been good and we can do a lot of things the right way, and there's other times where we haven't, which leads to where our record's at. I think the point is, we're 15, 16 weeks into the season, including the bye, and the whole season comes down to three really important games."