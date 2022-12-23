'NFL Nickmas Game': Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Young Dylan Bringing 'Energy' on Christmas Day Broadcast (Exclusive)

Nickelodeon Stars Gabrielle Navaeh Green and Young Dylan return to the football field to all the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game on Christmas Day. And while the two have called NFL games for Nickelodeon before, the Christmas Day game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams will be different because this will be Nickelodeon's first regular season game after broadcasting playoff games the last two seasons. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Green and Dylan, and they explained how this Nickelodeon NFL game will stand out from the previous two.

"So of course, this one is on Christmas, so you've got that Christmas spirit, Christmas energy, and also we have visual effects," Green, who will be in the booth with Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson, exclusively told PopCulture. "We have virtual slime, we have virtual snow, we have virtual presents. And we also have Patrick Star who's going to be commentating on our game from Bikini Bottom, which is new. Patrick's never commentated on a game before. So it's going to be all kinds of new energy and all kinds of fun."

Dylan will once again be on the sidelines and is looking forward to interviewing some of the best players in the NFL. "I have different players that I can't wait to interview," Dylan said. "Hopefully, I get to interview Jalen Ramsey and Russell Wilson. Those are my top two players that I want to interview. And they're both on different teams. Jalen Ramsey's on the Rams. Russell Wilson's on the Denver Broncos, so whoever wins, hopefully, I get to interview them."

For Green, this will be the third time she's in the booth. And while she's there to help fans understand the NFL, she has also learned a lot about the game from Eagle and Burleson. "I've learned so much from them about the NFL starting from year one where I was amazed by a punt," Green said. "I had never gone to a football game. I had never seen it in real life. And now we're almost in year three, game three, where Noah and Nate have taught me so much. They've taught me how to just go with the flow and just live in the moment and things like that. It's been a blessing to have them as mentors and as two people who have really given me so much advice."

The Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game will start at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on Nickelodeon, CBS and Paramount+.