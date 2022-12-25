NBA Christmas Day Games 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch

Christmas is here and that means it's time for one of the NBA's biggest events of the season. On Christmas Day, the league will have five games that will all air on ABC and ESPN. This will be the 75th season that NBA games will be played on ESPN and the 15th year in a row that five games will be played the day. History will be made as well as this will be the first time all five games will air on ABC and ESPN.

One player to watch is LeBron James who will be playing in his 17th Christmas Day game, the most in NBA history. James is also the career Christmas Day leader in points (422), field goals made (150) and three-pointers made (28). The record for most points scored on a Christmas Day game is Benard King when he scored 60 points in 1984 for the New Jersey Nets.

Every NBA team has played in one Christmas Day game except for one — the Charlotte Hornets. There is no rhyme or reason for why the Hornets have never played on the holiday, especially during the 1990s when they were consistently reaching the playoffs. But they will definitely be watching all 10 teams in action this year.