NBA Christmas Day Games 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch
Christmas is here and that means it's time for one of the NBA's biggest events of the season. On Christmas Day, the league will have five games that will all air on ABC and ESPN. This will be the 75th season that NBA games will be played on ESPN and the 15th year in a row that five games will be played the day. History will be made as well as this will be the first time all five games will air on ABC and ESPN.
One player to watch is LeBron James who will be playing in his 17th Christmas Day game, the most in NBA history. James is also the career Christmas Day leader in points (422), field goals made (150) and three-pointers made (28). The record for most points scored on a Christmas Day game is Benard King when he scored 60 points in 1984 for the New Jersey Nets.
Every NBA team has played in one Christmas Day game except for one — the Charlotte Hornets. There is no rhyme or reason for why the Hornets have never played on the holiday, especially during the 1990s when they were consistently reaching the playoffs. But they will definitely be watching all 10 teams in action this year.
Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks
12 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN
Both the 76ers and Knicks are having solid seasons and would make the playoffs if they started today. Joel Embiid is having an MVP-type season for the 76ers, averaging 33 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.
Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks
2:30 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN
The Lakers and Mavericks are struggling this season, but star power is not an issue. LeBron James is having a LeBron James-type season for the Lakers as he's averaging 27.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics
5 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN
The Bucks, the 2021 NBA Champions, will take on the Celtics who might be the best team in the NBA. Jayson Tatum has been playing outstanding basketball for the Celtics, scoring 30.5 points and pulling down 8.1 rebounds per game.
Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors
8 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN
The Grizzlies are tied with the Denver Nuggets for the best record in the Western Conference. The Warriors have a losing record despite winning the NBA title last season.
Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets
10:30 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN
This could be a preview of this year's Western Conference Finals. Nuggets star Nikola Jokić has won the NBA MVP award the last two seasons and is in the running to win it again as he's averaging 24.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game.
Player to Watch
LeBron James
James is playing in his 17th Christmas game and is looking to win on Christmas Day for the 11th time in his career. That would be the most wins for any player on the holiday. James is also looking to lead the Lakers to their 25th Christmas Day win.
Making Christmas Debut
Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies will be playing on Christmas for the first time in their history. The team was founded in 1995 and started playing in Vancouver. The Grizzlies relocated to Memphis in 2001 and are coming off a strong 2021-22 season, winning their first-ever division title.