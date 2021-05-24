NBA's Malik Beasley Apologizes to Wife and Son for Larsa Pippen Fling

✖

Malik Beasley has sent a message to Montana Yao and their 2-year old son following the drama between him and Larsa Pippen. The 24-year-old NBA star went to Instagram on Sunday to apologize to his family after being involved in a relationship with Pippen while married to Yao. In December, Yao filed for divorce.

"I wana say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months.. my head wasn't were it was supposed to be," Beasley wrote in the caption that included a photo of himself and Yao holding their then-newborn child at the hospital. "I was looking for more when it was right here that whole time.. I'm telling the world and you that there's no body like you for me.."

Beasley continued: "For the record I was the one who ended my last relationship off the fact that there is no one like you .. also for the record i wanted to do my own ish cuz I just left u guys and I def ain't the type to set up pictures at the mall n ish .. as that's some childish ish and I'm trying to grow individually and grow a family .. a real family .. I ain't looking to be judged I'm looking for forgiveness.. To forgive me for hurting my family the way I did."

Beasley and Pippen were seen together in Miami back in November, leading to Yao lashing out on social media. "Wow… I don’t even know this man," Yao, 23, wrote on her Instagram story. "This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all." Yao went on to write that “the truth always comes out one way or another,” and adding, "I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down. … Appreciate all the love y’all for real."

Beasley and Pippen broke up in April. In February, Pippen explained her side of the story, saying Beasley and Yao were separated. "We had spoken about it. It wasn't a secret. I know a lot of people that are married and exiting," Pippen said. "I've played that part. So for me, if you're not being shady and you're telling me all your stuff, I'm going to believe you." Beasley joined the Minnesota Timberwolves last year after spending his first four seasons with the Denver Nuggets. This past season, Beasley started in 36 games and averaged 19.6 points per contest.