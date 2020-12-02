Malik Beasley's Wife Fuming After He Was Spotted Getting Cozy With Larsa Pippen

✖

Malik Beasley is in some hot water for hanging out with Larsa Pippen. TMZ was able to obtain photos of the Minnesota Timberwolves player hanging out with Pippen in Miami on Nov. 23, and Beasley's wife, Montana Yao is not happy about out it. TMZ was told that Yao was "blindsided" when she saw pics of Beasley, 24, and Pippen, 46, together. Yao thought that Beasley was going to be home in Minnesota for his 24th birthday on Nov. 26.

"Wow… I don’t even know this man," Yao, 23, wrote on her Instagram story on Dec. 1, as reported by US Weekly. "This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all." Yao went on to write that “the truth always comes out one way or another,” and adding, "I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down. … Appreciate all the love y’all for real." Beasley and Yao, the former Miss Malibu Teen USA, met in 2018 and welcomed their son, Makai, in March 2019. It's not clear when they got married.

Pippen was previously married to Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen. She filed for divorce in 2018 after being married to Scottie for more than 20 years. The former couple has four children: Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and Sophia, 12. When the photos of Beasley and Pippen leaked online, Scotty Jr. reacted to his mother's recent rendezvous.

“Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here,” Pippen Jr. wrote on Twitter as reported by the New York Post. A number of fans showed support for Pippen Jr. and he liked seven tweets from the fans. One person had an inspiring message for the Vanderbilt basketball standout.

“Dear Scottie [sic] Pippen Jr if you are reading this stay focused kid, dont worry about social media, i know thats ya moms but you gotta control what you can control." The fan wrote. Beasley, who is from Atlanta, was drafted No. 19 overall by the Denver Nuggets in 2016. He was with the Nuggets for four seasons before being traded to the Timberwolves in February. This past season, Beasley averaged 20.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 14 games. He re-signed with the Timberwolves last week.