Malik Beasley and Larsa Pippen Reportedly Break Up

Malik Beasley and Larsa Pippen's PDA may have drawn headlines at the start, but things between the two have fizzled out, a source close to the Minnesota Timberwolves player, 24, and The Real Housewives of Miami alum, 46, told Us Weekly Monday. While the two "were friends first," the two have decided to go their separate ways romantically, the insider said, although they two are "still in communication."

The pair reportedly spent Valentine's Day together in February, but since decided to part ways amid the messiness that was surrounding their burgeoning romance. "Larsa decided to distance herself from the drama," the insider said. "He was going through a lot and the timing wasn’t right." They added that while many people assumed their relationship was "serious" right off the bat, "in fact it was not," and the Bravo star has been focusing on the four children she shares with estranged husband Scottie Pippen, Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 19, Justin, 16, and Sophia, 13, as well as her jewelry brand.

Beasley and Pippen first made headlines in December after first being photographed holding hands in Miami back in November, with allegations surfacing that Beasley was still married to Montana Yao at the time. Yao, 22, filed for divorce just days later on December 8, claiming the next day on her Instagram Story that the NBA player, with whom she shares 2-year-old son Makai, told her to "leave [their] family home 10 days ago." She added at the time that "just like you all I’m pretty confused."

Pippen shared on a February appearance on Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee that she was told Beasley and Yao were estranged when they first started seeing one another, denying she had anything to do with the end of their marriage. "They had issues before. It had nothing to do with me, so I wasn’t thinking anything about it," she said. "If you spent a minute Googling their situation, it wasn’t the ideal situation way before me."

Soon after Valentine's Day, Pippen sparked speculation that she and Beasley were done, posting a cryptic message on social media on February 21. "Surround yourself with people who see your value and remind you of it," she captioned a solo shot on Instagram. The two also unfollowed each other on the platform, and the RHOM star was reportedly spotted with a mystery man last month.