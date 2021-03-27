NASCAR Race: Time, Channel, and How to Watch Bristol Dirt Race

✖

Sunday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Tennessee for a unique race at Bristol Motor Speedway, which fans can watch with a fuboTV trial. The drivers will compete on dirt while sliding around on the short track. Here is how to watch the first Cup Series race on dirt in 50 years.

The Food City Dirt Race takes place at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Fox will provide coverage of the action with Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy, and Clint Bowyer in the booth. Jamie Little and Regan Smith will serve as pit reporters while Larry McReynolds provides analysis from the booth. PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide audio coverage.

There have been a total of 489 Cup Series races held on dirt tracks in NASCAR history. The last took place on Sept. 30, 1970. "The King" Richard Petty drove his iconic Plymouth and secured one of his 200 wins at North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Heading into Sunday's race, there are several drivers drawing attention as potential favorites to win. Austin Dillon, Christopher Bell, and Kyle Larson headline the list due to their experience on dirt tracks. Similarly, Bubba Wallace and Chase Briscoe have favorable odds after performing well at the Eldora dirt races. However, one of the favorites will first start at the rear of the field.

Following Friday's practice session, the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team confirmed that Larson's Chevrolet Camaro will need a new engine. Larson ranked first in average speed during Friday's practice session. However, he saw his engine temperature spike, forcing him to pull into the pits.

"I think I’m considered a favorite probably at most race tracks right now," Larson said about the race, per racing's sanctioning body. "But I think with it being a dirt track, yes, I think people look at me with all the experience that I have on dirt as being even more of a favorite. But these cars are way different than what I typically race on dirt.

"They don’t drive anything like what I’m used to with a sprint car, midget or now a dirt late model," Larson continued. "These cars are way heavier and have a lot less horsepower than I’m used to on a dirt track. I still think I’ve got a good shot, but I don’t really know if I have an advantage over anybody, other than just being able to kind of read the track surface."

