NASCAR Race: Weather Forecast for Sunday's Bristol Dirt Race

Sunday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series will head to a dirt track for the first time in 50 years. The race will take place at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, a state recently dealing with thunderstorms and tornado watches. Here is the forecast for Sunday's race.

According to Weather.com, there is a 90% chance of rain on Sunday. Thunderstorms are "likely" while a few may be "severe." The temperatures will be in the 60s while wind speeds will be between 10-20 mph. Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass adds that the drivers can't race in rain on the dirt track. If there is a heavy downpour, it will likely take "two to four hours" to get the surface ready.

"A mud race sounds cool in theory though. But crosses fingers we see some racing on both days," one Twitter user said about the potential rain. Several others weighed in and asked if NASCAR would postpone the race until the evening or Monday to avoid the potential stop and start of the action.

While concerns about the weather lingered, the Cup Series drivers took part in multiple practice sessions on Friday in order to test out their tires and car setups. They experienced varying results during the afternoon sessions. Several cars spun out, including Cole Custer and Bubba Wallace, but they all expressed excitement about the opportunity to slide around in the dirt.

"I will be begging [NASCAR] in years to come for more dirt races. These cars are a freakin blast on dirt lol most fun I’ve had," Matt DiBenedetto tweeted after the practice sessions. Kevin Harvick, who previously spoke out about heading to Bristol for a dirt race, said "that's as much fun I've had in a racecar in a long time."

The anticipation is building among fans as they prepare for two days of dirt racing. They will have the opportunity to see some of the top drivers in the Cup Series compete in a unique setting. However, there is also some concern. These fans have explained that they don't want to see any delays due to the rain and thunderstorms in eastern Tennessee.

The Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway takes place Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Fox will provide coverage while Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy, and Clint Bowyer call the action. PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide audio coverage for those unable to watch.