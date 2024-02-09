The Most Popular Super Bowl Food in Each State

Buffalo wings and tater tots are popular foods for Super Bowl LVIII.

By Brian Jones

Super Bowl LVIII will kick off on Sunday, and there will be plenty of parties all across the country. Food is big with football, which means Super Bowl Sunday is big for the food industry. PopCulture.com recently spoke to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins about what he likes to eat during the NFL championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

"I'm simple. I like the basic staples: chips and dip, wings, pizza," Cousins said. "My in-laws for many, many years have done a Super Bowl party with the same group of friends, and what they do is they serve the food of the two teams' cities who are playing in the game. So when New England was in all those Super Bowls, they served a lot of clam chowder, but something fun like that I think is a cool idea, but for me, it's hard to beat Tostitos chips and dip just because of the simplicity of it all."

Here's a look at the most popular Super Bowl food in every state, according to Google (per Live Now Fox as of 2023). 

Alabama - Delaware

Alabama: Chili

Alaska: Queso

Arizona: Chips and Salsa

Arkansas: Fried Pickles

California: Nachos

Colorado: Garlic Knots

Connecticut: Nachos

Delaware: Crab Ball

Florida - Iowa

Florida: Guacamole

Georgia: Pigs in a Blanket

Hawaii: Chips and Salsa

Idaho: 7 Layer Dip

Illinois: Buffalo Wings

Indiana: Chili

Iowa: Tater Tots

Kansas - Michigan

Kansas: Tater Tots

Kentucky: Chili

Louisiana: Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Maine: Meatballs

Maryland: Buffalo Wings

Massachusetts: Nachos

Michigan: Pigs in a Blanket

Minnesota - New Hampshire

Minnesota: Tater Tots

Mississippi: Queso

Missouri: Chili

Montana: Meatballs

Nebraska: Mozzarella Sticks

Nevada: Hummus

New Hampshire: Meatballs

New Jersey - Oklahoma

New Jersey: Nachos

New Mexico: Queso

New York: Buffalo Wings

North Carolina: Chips and Salsa

North Dakota: Tater Tots

Ohio: Buffalo Wings

Oklahoma: Queso

Oregon - Texas

Oregon: Sweet Potato Fries

Pennsylvania: Buffalo Wings

Rhode Island: Garlic Parmesan Wings

South Carolina: Chili Dog

South Dakota: Tater Tots

Tennessee: Pigs in a Blanket

Texas: Chips and Salsa

Utah - Wyoming

Utah: 7 Layer Dip

Vermont: Meatballs

Virginia: Buffalo Wings

Washington: Hummus

West Virginia: Pepperoni Roll

Wisconsin: Queso

Wyoming: Meatballs

