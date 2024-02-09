The Most Popular Super Bowl Food in Each State

Super Bowl LVIII will kick off on Sunday, and there will be plenty of parties all across the country. Food is big with football, which means Super Bowl Sunday is big for the food industry. PopCulture.com recently spoke to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins about what he likes to eat during the NFL championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

"I'm simple. I like the basic staples: chips and dip, wings, pizza," Cousins said. "My in-laws for many, many years have done a Super Bowl party with the same group of friends, and what they do is they serve the food of the two teams' cities who are playing in the game. So when New England was in all those Super Bowls, they served a lot of clam chowder, but something fun like that I think is a cool idea, but for me, it's hard to beat Tostitos chips and dip just because of the simplicity of it all."

Here's a look at the most popular Super Bowl food in every state, according to Google (per Live Now Fox as of 2023).