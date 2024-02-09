The Most Popular Super Bowl Food in Each State
Buffalo wings and tater tots are popular foods for Super Bowl LVIII.
Super Bowl LVIII will kick off on Sunday, and there will be plenty of parties all across the country. Food is big with football, which means Super Bowl Sunday is big for the food industry. PopCulture.com recently spoke to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins about what he likes to eat during the NFL championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
"I'm simple. I like the basic staples: chips and dip, wings, pizza," Cousins said. "My in-laws for many, many years have done a Super Bowl party with the same group of friends, and what they do is they serve the food of the two teams' cities who are playing in the game. So when New England was in all those Super Bowls, they served a lot of clam chowder, but something fun like that I think is a cool idea, but for me, it's hard to beat Tostitos chips and dip just because of the simplicity of it all."
Here's a look at the most popular Super Bowl food in every state, according to Google (per Live Now Fox as of 2023).
Alabama - Delaware
It's Wellness Wednesday!— NFM Careers (@NFMCareers) January 29, 2020
Check out the link below to learn how to make this delicious and healthy Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip just in time for the Big Game!https://t.co/MoyFVN6pjU pic.twitter.com/uCfUibvfIq
Alabama: Chili
Alaska: Queso
Arizona: Chips and Salsa
Arkansas: Fried Pickles
California: Nachos
Colorado: Garlic Knots
Connecticut: Nachos
Delaware: Crab Ballprevnext
Florida - Iowa
Nothing like an Irish stew on a cold day . #irish #stew #winter pic.twitter.com/JDCCkie7CR— karen furlong (@kfurlong45) January 16, 2020
Florida: Guacamole
Georgia: Pigs in a Blanket
Hawaii: Chips and Salsa
Idaho: 7 Layer Dip
Illinois: Buffalo Wings
Indiana: Chili
Iowa: Tater Totsprevnext
Kansas - Michigan
Three words -- Seven Layer Dip. It’s the perfect shareable appetizer and easy to take on the go! #GameDayGreats pic.twitter.com/QRwY8MPeVu— Kroger (@kroger) February 1, 2017
Kansas: Tater Tots
Kentucky: Chili
Louisiana: Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Maine: Meatballs
Maryland: Buffalo Wings
Massachusetts: Nachos
Michigan: Pigs in a Blanketprevnext
Minnesota - New Hampshire
By yours truly. BBQ wings x2.— Izu Bèkè 💸💵 (@Pan_Africann) January 30, 2020
*Chef kiss* 😘👨🏾🍳 pic.twitter.com/9XPRvm1Df5
Minnesota: Tater Tots
Mississippi: Queso
Missouri: Chili
Montana: Meatballs
Nebraska: Mozzarella Sticks
Nevada: Hummus
New Hampshire: Meatballsprevnext
New Jersey - Oklahoma
Pigs in a Blanket???https://t.co/5y6bb0Eyi2 pic.twitter.com/SuYu992NyF— Denise Griffitts (@DeniseGriffitts) January 29, 2020
New Jersey: Nachos
New Mexico: Queso
New York: Buffalo Wings
North Carolina: Chips and Salsa
North Dakota: Tater Tots
Ohio: Buffalo Wings
Oklahoma: Quesoprevnext
Oregon - Texas
Rise and shine! These Sunrise Beef Sliders, featuring Ground Beef, eggs, American cheese and onions, are a fantastic way to start your day.https://t.co/dAP6nWRpHs pic.twitter.com/k7BNcqxXka— Missouri Beef Council (@BeefCouncil) February 1, 2020
Oregon: Sweet Potato Fries
Pennsylvania: Buffalo Wings
Rhode Island: Garlic Parmesan Wings
South Carolina: Chili Dog
South Dakota: Tater Tots
Tennessee: Pigs in a Blanket
Texas: Chips and Salsaprevnext
Utah - Wyoming
Baked wings. Hot from the oven. pic.twitter.com/lYODaWfLTn— Rad Cuisine (@radcuisine) April 6, 2015
Utah: 7 Layer Dip
Vermont: Meatballs
Virginia: Buffalo Wings
Washington: Hummus
West Virginia: Pepperoni Roll
Wisconsin: Queso
Wyoming: Meatballsprev