Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Shares Interesting Super Bowl Prediction (Exclusive)

Kirk Cousins wants to be in a different spot from where he is now. The veteran Minnesota Vikings quarterback is currently healing from an Achilles injury he suffered during the regular season instead of getting ready to play in the NFC Championship game. The Vikings didn't reach the postseason, meaning Cousins and his teammates have been watching the playoff games like everyone else. PopCulture.com spoke to Cousins about the Super Bowl, and he teased who he thinks could make it to the big game.

"I'm about as ignorant as everybody else. I didn't see the Cowboys getting upset," Cousins told PopCulture. "So, it's interesting to see how it all plays out. I think that's part of the fun of it is knowing that just about any one of these teams has a realistic path to the Super Bowl. And we very well may see two teams who haven't been in the Super Bowl in a long time and that could be really good for pro football. So, I'll be excited to follow it just like the rest of America."

Of the four teams that are remaining in the playoffs, the Detroit Lions are the only franchise that has not played in the Super Bowl. Cousins knows the Lions well since the Vikings play against them twice each season. The Lions will play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, while the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs will face the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game. Those three teams have won a combined 10 Super Bowl titles.

Cousins may not be playing in Super Bowl LVIII, but he will be in Las Vegas during Super Bowl week. The 35-year-old has partnered with Tostitos to prepare and serve food at the Tost by Tostitos pop-up restaurant. Fans can reserve a spot at the restaurant by clicking here, and one lucky fan has a chance to win to meet Cousins and tickets to the Super Bowl.

"Really fun that Tostitos is kind of picking it up a notch this year around Super Bowl week and doing this pop-up restaurant," Cousins said. "I'm excited to see it, and then kind of excited to see what these chefs can whip up using Tostitos and it should be a lot of fun to interact with the fans."