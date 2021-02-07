Miley Cyrus' Super Bowl 2021 Concert Has Fans Tearing up and Rocking Out
Before America gets the chance to sit down and watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers battling it out on the playing field for Super Bowl LIV, which you can watch for free, Miley Cyrus is helping fans tailgate. The "Wrecking Ball" singer set social media ablaze Sunday afternoon as she kicked off Super Bowl Sunday's events with the NFL TikTok Tailgate. She played emotional cuts like "The Climb" and also featured some rocking collaborations with Billy Idol and Joan Jett.
While the NFL invited 7,5000 vaccinated, Florida-based health care workers to attend the COVID-19 safe, in-person hospitality event on game day, viewers were able to tune in from the safety of their own homes. Cyrus, who released her seventh full-length album, Plastic Hearts, in November, took the stage at 2:30 p.m. ET. The NFL TikTok Tailgate also lined up several other musical performances, special guest appearances from the NFL, cooking segments, and more.
Cyrus, of course, is one of several performers set to make waves Sunday. H.E.R. will perform "America the Beautiful" and Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will sing the national anthem at this year's kick-off show at 6 p.m. ET. The Weeknd, meanwhile, is slated to headline the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show. As fans eagerly await those performances, Cyrus' performance served up plenty of entertainment. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
MILEY CYRUS Performing PLASTIC HEARTS on Super Bowl pre-game show 🏈 pic.twitter.com/X97qLy02Dy— Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) February 7, 2021
Cyrus was confirmed to be headlining the NFL TikTok Tailgate in late January, the announcement made alongside news that healthcare workers had been invited for the event. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement: "These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude. We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings."
Absolutely could not be me crying watching Miley Cyrus sing The Climb on a Tik Tok Super Bowl pregame show— Jessica Benson (@jessbensontv) February 7, 2021
Cyrus had shared news of the gig on Instagram. In a post, she wrote, "SUPER BOWL LV!!!" and teased, "I'll be there for [the] TIKTOK TAILGATE!!!" The singer said she couldn't "wait to put on a show for the NFL's honored guests before the game … Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!"
miley cyrus singing the climb and party in the usa live today was the best content i could ask for on superbowl day— dia (@diaisgolden) February 7, 2021
Celebrities and fans alike had expressed excitement for the show following the announcement. One person said, "I CAN'T WAIT OMG," another adding, "IM HAPPY AND EXCITED FOR YOU."
Mimosa drunk on Super Bowl Sunday and Miley Cyrus is singing the climb in the pre-game show pic.twitter.com/hFjMSc8ghM— patrick mahomes (@aiyanajadee) February 7, 2021
In the days leading up to Super Bowl Sunday, Cyrus had teased her performance. In late January, she said she had "been working my a– off on this set list!" She added, "think you're gonna DIG IT!"
ALY, WRECKING BALL & THE CLIMB ON THE SAME SETLIST!!!
MILEY CYRUS SUPER BOWL #SuperBowl— ɴᴏᴇ ☠️ (@MCMyDarlin) February 7, 2021
On Tuesday, Cyrus gave fans their best tease yet when she shared a video of herself doing a slow-motion twirl in front of a mirror. In the clip, Cyrus donned high-heeled black boots, black bikini bottoms, and a shimmery pink and black bikini top with "FTW" emblazoned across the chest. She captioned the post, "MILEY: FOR THE WIN!"
i didn’t know i needed to see miley cyrus and billy idol perform white wedding together until now— emily (@emilyericksenn) February 7, 2021
That post only served to heighten the excitement. One person dubbed Cyrus, "historic, but chic," another commenting on the post, "QUEEN OMG." Another said, "WHAT IM SPEECHLESS," with a fourth chiming in with, "YAAAAAAS. PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR!!!"
This Joan Jett and Miley Cyrus performance is..... incredible?— Washington Post TikTok Guy 🏈 (@davejorgenson) February 7, 2021
Super Bowl LIV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Stay tuned to PopCulture,com for all of the latest Super Bowl Sunday updates!