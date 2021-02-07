Miley Cyrus' Super Bowl 2021 Concert Has Fans Tearing up and Rocking Out

Before America gets the chance to sit down and watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers battling it out on the playing field for Super Bowl LIV, which you can watch for free, Miley Cyrus is helping fans tailgate. The "Wrecking Ball" singer set social media ablaze Sunday afternoon as she kicked off Super Bowl Sunday's events with the NFL TikTok Tailgate. She played emotional cuts like "The Climb" and also featured some rocking collaborations with Billy Idol and Joan Jett.

While the NFL invited 7,5000 vaccinated, Florida-based health care workers to attend the COVID-19 safe, in-person hospitality event on game day, viewers were able to tune in from the safety of their own homes. Cyrus, who released her seventh full-length album, Plastic Hearts, in November, took the stage at 2:30 p.m. ET. The NFL TikTok Tailgate also lined up several other musical performances, special guest appearances from the NFL, cooking segments, and more.

Cyrus, of course, is one of several performers set to make waves Sunday. H.E.R. will perform "America the Beautiful" and Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will sing the national anthem at this year's kick-off show at 6 p.m. ET. The Weeknd, meanwhile, is slated to headline the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show. As fans eagerly await those performances, Cyrus' performance served up plenty of entertainment. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.