Super Bowl: Miley Cyrus Performing Tailgate Concert for Health Care Workers

With the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially booking trips to Super Bowl LV, fans are looking forward to a full day of festivities. The events include the first-ever "TikTok Tailgate," which will feature Miley Cyrus. She will perform a pregame concert for health care workers.

The NFL revealed on Friday that 22,000 people would be able to attend Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium while adhering to enhanced health and safety guidelines. 7,500 of those attendees will be vaccinated health care workers who received free tickets. These members of the health community are the ones that will have the opportunity to witness Cyrus' performance prior to watching Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes face off in a battle of elite quarterbacks.

.@mileycyrus will be at Super Bowl LV to perform at the first-ever #TikTokTailgate – the NFL’s pregame event for the 7,500 vaccinated health care heroes who have been invited to attend #SBLV Join the tailgate FEB 7 at 2:30 PM ET on @tiktok_us & @CBS! pic.twitter.com/oMkQnnwBEM — NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2021

"SUPER BOWL LV!!! I’ll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!! I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!" Cyrus tweeted after the announcement dropped.

"These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release. "We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings."

The concert will only be one of many ways in which the NFL honor health care workers. The league also announced that the league would continue to honor them during the CBS broadcast, as well as in the stadium. Many details remain unknown, but the league said that it would honor the health care workers in a variety of ways.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer is not the only performer making the trip to Florida for the big game. The NFL also announced that country singer Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" together prior to kickoff. H.E.R. will perform "America the Beautiful." Finally, The Weeknd will headline the Super Bowl LV halftime show.